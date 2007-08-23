Baylor product Sepulveda already paying dividends for Steelers

Notes: Tomlin declined again Wednesday to reveal his starting offensive line, though one seems to have emerged in camp: LT Marvel Smith, LG Alan Faneca, C Sean Mahan, RG Kendall Simmons and RT Willie Colon. ... QB Ben Roethlisberger said he has confidence in the line, no matter who lines up in front of him. He has not publicly said whether he favors Mahan or Chukky Okobi at center. ... The Steelers haven't drafted a punter as early as they did Sepulveda since taking Craig Colquitt in the third round in 1978.