Baylor OT Smith ready for smooth transition to NFL

Published: Apr 19, 2009 at 05:33 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Baylor offensive tackle Jason Smith goes by the nickname "J. Smooth" for a reason -- his lively press conference on Thursday was possibly the most entertaining of the day at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Asked about his nickname, which was bestowed upon him by a childhood friend, Smith said, "That's how I want to live: Be smooth every day."

And he was on this day. Smith responded to a question about his lack of clear weaknesses by saying, "I can't think of any either."

He then grimly noted, "I take a lot of pride in physically assaulting somebody when I'm on the field."

Smith made clear how seriously he took his graduation from college and showed great pride that he always finishes what he starts.

Though he was on track to earn his degree after his junior season, Smith decided to return for his senior year and hone his skills.

That decision has paid off, and his dream of being in New York for April's draft is much closer to becoming a reality. Smith is even aiming to be the top overall pick.

"A fantasy becomes a dream, a dream becomes a vision and a vision becomes reality. Anything is realistic," Smith said.

For good measure, Smith made sure teams will not have to worry about him holding out in contract talks, saying sternly, "I will be at camp on time."

While football is important to Smith, it's just one aspect of his life. After a reporter began asking him about his interest in hunting and fishing, Smith cracked, "The media knows about everything!"

One hobby had to go, though, when football began taking up more time in college: the rodeo. Smith was a team roper growing up.

