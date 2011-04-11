Baylor DT Taylor invited, expected to attend NFL draft

Baylor defensive tackle Phil Taylor has been invited to the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall, according to a league source. He is expected to attend.
Taylor received the invitation about 10 days ago, according to the source. Taylor could go as high as the back-half of the first round and is considered by many the best pure nose tackle in the draft.
Taylor possesses the rare size and natural brute strength NFL front offices are looking for in a potential 3-4 nose tackle or two-gapper. He is being considered by both 3-4 and 4-3 teams.
NFL Network mock draft analysts all project Taylor to be selected in the first round. Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis both see Taylor going to the New York Jets with the 30th pick, while Pat Kirwan and Steve Wyche see the Chiefs tabbing Taylor with the 21st pick.