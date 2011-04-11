Baylor DT Taylor invited, expected to attend NFL draft

Published: Apr 11, 2011 at 01:25 PM

Baylor defensive tackle Phil Taylor has been invited to the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall, according to a league source. He is expected to attend.

Taylor received the invitation about 10 days ago, according to the source. Taylor could go as high as the back-half of the first round and is considered by many the best pure nose tackle in the draft.

Taylor possesses the rare size and natural brute strength NFL front offices are looking for in a potential 3-4 nose tackle or two-gapper. He is being considered by both 3-4 and 4-3 teams.

NFL Network mock draft analysts all project Taylor to be selected in the first round. Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis both see Taylor going to the New York Jets with the 30th pick, while Pat Kirwan and Steve Wyche see the Chiefs tabbing Taylor with the 21st pick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

State of the 2023 Tennessee Titans: Can Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill spark return to playoffs?

Will Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill be able to push Tennessee back to the playoffs after a disappointing end to last season? Adam Rank examines the state of the Titans ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign.

news

Alec Ingold would love Dalvin Cook in Dolphins' RB room: 'That competition breeds excellence'

The Dolphins remain one rumored club interested in adding recently released running back Dalvin Cook to its corps. Starting fullback Alec Ingold is for the move despite Miami's deep bench at the position.

news

Laremy Tunsil invigorated by start of Texans' new era under DeMeco Ryans: 'A whole new vibe'

Houston is basking in the glow of a new era. The Texans have a new coach, new quarterback and handful of new faces elsewhere. The combined changes have Laremy Tunsil sensing a "whole new vibe."

news

Kevin Huber, longtime Bengals punter, retiring after 14 seasons

Kevin Huber's hometown hero arc is complete. The Cincinnati native and longtime Bengals punter is calling it career after 14 NFL seasons, announcing his retirement Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More