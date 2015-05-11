 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Baylor coach on Bryce Petty: Jets fans are in for a treat

Published: May 11, 2015 at 05:30 AM

The Jets continued their search for a true successor to Joe Namath when they invested a fourth-round pick in Bryce Petty in this month's draft.

"He's a great player," Briles told the New York Daily News. "Was Joe Montana in a system? Is Tom Brady in a system? Everybody's in a system. It's just about how you adapt. He'll do well in whatever he's asked to do. ... RG3 won an NFC East title and was NFL Rookie of the Year. Then he got 'systemized.' So, I mean, let them play."

"To me, here's his football IQ: 8,600 yards, 61 TDs, nine INTs, two Big 12 titles," the coach added. "That's a pretty good IQ. It's about how you produce on the field. Did you win? Are you a leader? Do you have the intangibles? Do you love the game? Yeah, he's got all of those, but the most important one is that he wins. He's a winner."

Briles believes the Jets have finally hit on a quarterback.

"Jets fans are in for a big treat," he said.

It's not unusual for a college coach to gush about a former pupil, which is certainly the case here. But Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan deserves credit for importing Petty, who comes with big upside at an affordable cost.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marquise Brown drawn to Chiefs by Patrick Mahomes, 'winning culture'

New Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown says he was drawn to the Chiefs due to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the "winning culture."
news

Niners signing QB Josh Dobbs to one-year deal

Former Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agency.
news

Cowboys re-signing RB Rico Dowdle 

The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed running back Rico Dowdle, his agency announced on Monday. 
news

Kirk Cousins to wear No. 18 as Falcons QB -- not No. 8

Kyle Pitts isn't changing his number, but Kirk Cousins is. The new Falcons quarterback will wear No. 18 in Atlanta, the team announced on Monday.
news

Saints expected to sign pass rusher Chase Young

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Commanders and 49ers pass rusher Chase Young, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Cardinals unveil luxury seating for State Farm Stadium for 2024 season 

State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, will provide six different type of luxury seat offerings in the  ground level of the football field, the team announced on Monday.
news

Niners to forfeit 2025 fifth-round pick as result of administrative payroll accounting errors

A league review has the San Francisco 49ers having administrative payroll accounting errors at the close of the 2022 league year and ensuing action by the NFL will effect the club's next two drafts as a result, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

New Eagles QB Kenny Pickett on reports of his Steelers exit: 'I'm confident in the way I handled it'

After a rocky end to his time in Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett is ready to turn the page following his trade to Philadelphia.
news

Bills sign DB Taron Johnson to three-year, $31 million extension through 2027 season

The Bills have agreed to a three-year, $31 million contract extension with nickel corner Taron Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Austin Ekeler: Signing with Washington about sharing workload, reuniting with Anthony Lynn

Newly signed Commanders RB Austin Ekeler says he signed with Washington knowing he'd share the workload and that the move was also inspired by reuniting with assistant coach Anthony Lynn.
news

Former Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch retires from NFL after six seasons

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is retiring after six professional seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The Cowboys previously released Vander Esch on Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.