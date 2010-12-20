Battle-tested Colts not finished just yet in the AFC

No team has come up with a better antidote for Vick than the Giants. And for a good deal of Sunday's game, it was working, just as it did when the teams previously met this season. The Giants used a variety of tactics, including safety blitzes, to generate heavy pressure that clearly caused Vick to become frustrated. Then, all of a sudden, whatever magic defensive coordinator Perry Fewell had concocted stopped working. In the fourth quarter, knowing something had to be done to off-set the struggles of the Eagles' injury-riddled defense, Vick simply decided it was time to start playing a game that no one else on the field had the skills to play. He tore through the Giants on runs of 35, 33, and 22 yards, while also making plays with his arm.