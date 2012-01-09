Battle for BCS title will show how top players handle pressure

Morris Claiborne*, LSU, CB: There hasn't been a finer cover corner on the field than Claiborne, but he'll need to up his game with all the chips on the table. His blanket coverage on some of the top receivers in the SEC has been remarkable, and he made several key plays in the teams' first matchup. If he can replicate that effort in the rematch, he will make a strong statement about his standing as the top corner in college football.