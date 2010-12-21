Battering Brady makes sense in theory, but it's risky

Diagram 3:When Brady was in shotgun, the Packers got to him once in the third quarter after Capers played coverage eight of 11 times in the first half and didn't get to him. Brady was 9 of 11 from shotgun in the first half and Capers knew he had to bring six or get chewed up. In the first third-and-long situation of the third quarter, Capers called a six-man pressure and, using the inside twist stunt from the second diagram, with Charles Woodson rushing over Mankins this time, Raji got to Brady again. I'm sure Belichick told Danny Woodhead to take Woodson instead of Mankins and leave Raji to Mankins. Woodhead had no chance against Raji, and the breakdown led to a third sack.