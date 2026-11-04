Battered, bruised Falcons happy for chance to 'flip the script' vs. Bengals in Spain

MADRID -- The Atlanta Falcons' last game was so bad they seemed happy on Wednesday to have an ocean between them and it.

Less than 72 hours after being shut out 16-0 by division rival Tampa Bay, the Falcons landed in this capital city of 3.5 million to begin preparing to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and hopefully wash off whatever remains from their last game.

"I feel like we have a cool opportunity here to flip the script," Atlanta wide receiver Jahan Dotson said Wednesday. "Traveling two days after the game kind of gets your mind off it a little bit. We have a chance to redeem ourselves.

"The circumstances we had last Sunday, you want to put it behind you as quickly as possible. What a great opportunity to travel to another country and play a football game."

The Buccaneers beat the Falcons (3-5) without completing a pass and while intercepting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. four times.

"It was a weird game," safety Xavier Watts said. "The weather was crazy, and we just didn't execute well or play good at all. They took it to us. We couldn't stop the run. It is what it is. You have to move on to this week and come into this week and prove that we are better than that last game."

Atlanta's traveling party left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 6 p.m. Tuesday and landed in Madrid shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, local time. The Falcons went straight to their practice fields for the week, at the training facility of Spanish soccer juggernaut Real Madrid, and held a short workout.

"These are great trips for us as a football team because we're under one roof," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "You share some meals together; you spend a little bit more time together than when we're at home and all going our different ways in the evening. Excited to be together."

Stefanski is 0-1 in international games, with a 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London last season when he was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

"This is a business trip for us. We have a lot of work to do, but we will take a moment here and take a walk and take in the sights and sounds and understand how lucky we are to be in a city like Madrid," he said.

Sunday's tilt will be the second NFL game in this city. The Bengals (5-2) will hold their first workout here on Thursday. Stefanski has always leaned toward traveling early for long road trips, he said.

"This seems like the right amount of time," he said. "The bottom line is whoever plays the best on Sunday is going to win, but I do see the benefits of coming out early where you can acclimate to the time and be together as a football team."

The Falcons enter the game 20th in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), an advanced metric that measures relative team strength. Cincinnati ranks third and will challenge Atlanta in a much different way than Tampa Bay did a week ago.

The Buccaneers ran the ball 56 times on Sunday. Cincinnati is 31st in the league in carries per game (22), and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leads the league in passing yards (302.1 per game).

"This league is so unique in that week to week the challenges are different," Stefanski said. "The challenges of last week were last week. We don't expect those same challenges, but it's a different deal when you go up against Joe Burrow and this offense.

"What we love about the NFL is the week-to-week challenge and that you have to pour everything you have into it."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.