Barry Church: Jags 'have a lot more talent' than 'Boys

There's something in the water down in Jacksonville.
On the heels of Malik Jackson and Calais Campbell calling the Jaguars a Super Bowl contender, a third member of the team's defense grabbed the mic on Friday to brag about this year's roster.
After seven years with the Cowboys, safety Barry Church said of his new team: "I feel like we have a lot more talent than we did over there (in Dallas). We just have to keep plugging away and get ready for Week 1."
Church went on to call this year's Jaguars camp under coach Doug Marrone and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin "a lot more demanding" than what he experienced with the 'Boys.
"A lot more periods," Church said. "I think we had about 18 today. Back on my old team we probably had about 12 or something like that. Like coach said, there are a lot of new players in here. The coaching staff is trying to figure out who fits where. We need a lot of periods, and we need all that to get the chemistry down. We are just working on that and getting ready."
Yes, the Jaguars have a batch of promising players -- primarily on defense -- but, unlike the Cowboys, they also have major questions at quarterback after last year's disastrous campaign by Blake Bortles.
Confidence is required in NFL players, but the Jaguars haven't won more than five games in a season since 2010. Maybe they'll snap that ugly streak this season, but how about keeping quiet until it happens?