Barrow Institute to provide support of Super Bowl neurological needs

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- KTAR-AM in Phoenix reported that Arizona-based Barrow Neurological Institute will provide neurological support for the NFL at the Super Bowl in three weeks.
- NPR reported on the effectiveness of the "No More" ads against domestic violence that feature NFL players.
- However, the Baltimore Sun published an editorial that said the "No More" ads could make the NFL a leader in the domestic violence prevention.
- Scientific American looked at new blood test that claims it can show how long concussion symptoms will last.
- An editorial in the Kankakee (Illinois) Daily Journal said that improving safety for football players is a worthwhile cost.
- UD Daily looked at a University of Delaware professor who is using Google Glass to enable better health care.
- Stack/Yahoo! reported that the doctor who invented the concept of using ice as treatment for sports injuries now says that method may decrease cell regeneration.
- Time Warner Cable News in Buffalo reported that the Centers for Disease Control said that reported head injuries have increased by 60 percent in the past 10 years.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor