Barometer: Several rookie standouts on the rise in fantasy land

Rudi Johnson, RB, Cincinnati -– After last year's disastrous season, Johnson showed up to camp with a newly sculpted physique and motivated to prove he wasn't done as an effective running back. But another hamstring injury has sidelined him for almost the entire preseason. He did return to practice Monday, but that was accompanied by rumors that the Bengals were shopping him in hopes of acquiring much needed wide receiver depth. It's unclear if Johnson would really bring back much via a deal, but the bigger point here is the utter lack of trust the coaching staff has in him. Maybe the injury was much to blame, but last year's 2.9 YPC was simply unacceptable, and the exciting Chris Perry is finally healthy. Kenny Watson also remains in the picture, and he proved he can be an adequate fill in last year. Johnson is fighting an uphill battle to remain relevant.