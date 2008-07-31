Barometer: Johnson, Shockey on the rise in fantasy land

Willie Parker - Parker might have been leading the league in rushing when his season ended because of a broken leg last year, but that was accompanied by a subpar 4.1 YPC clip and very little in the passing game. Not only does he have to return from a broken fibula, but Parker now also has to deal with competition, as Pittsburgh brought in Mewelde Moore and drafted Rashard Mendenhall in the first round. It's possible Parker still dominates carries between the 20s, but Moore is a superior option in a third-down role, and Mendenhall is already a better blocker and short-yardage option. Parker is going to see fewer touches, including little action at the goal line and in the passing game.