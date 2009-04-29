Barnett, Harris leave practice field with injuries

Published: Apr 29, 2009 at 12:34 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Barnett and cornerback Al Harris dropped out of the first of two practices today with back problems.

Harris appeared to aggravate a lower-back injury as he broke up a pass in the final five minutes of the morning practice.

Recurring tightness in the back kept Harris out of the Packers preseason game in Pittsburgh Saturday.

Barnett was on the field for only a short time before leaving. Coach Mike McCarthy says Barnett's lower back tightened up so he sent him for more rehab.

Tight end Donald Lee also dropped out of the morning practice for an unknown reason.

