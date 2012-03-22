Barnes ready to return to Raiders after signing one-year deal

Published: Mar 22, 2012 at 11:29 AM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have officially announced a one-year deal to bring back free agent offensive lineman Khalif Barnes.

The team made the announcement on Thursday, a day after Barnes' agent said the two sides had agreed on a contract that could pay Barnes up to $2 million this season.

After spending most of his first two years with the Raiders as a reserve, Barnes started all 16 games at right tackle last year.

The Raiders signed guard Mike Brisiel to a four-year deal worth almost $20 million last week and brought back recently released guard Cooper Carlisle this week as they put together their offensive line.

