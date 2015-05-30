 Skip to main content
Barkley: Tim Tebow's 'not taking my reps on the field'

Published: May 30, 2015
If Tim Tebow winds up making Philadelphia's 53-man roster, it's likely to come at the expense of third-year Eagles passer Matt Barkley.

Barkley, though, wasn't thrilled this week with the notion that he's in a battle for the No. 3 spot behind Sam Bradford and Mark Sanchez.

"He's not taking my reps on the field," Barkley said of Tebow, per NJ.com. "He's an arm we need for the team, with (former quarterback) G.J. (Kinne) making the move to receiver. Tim's just one of us. He's trying to make the team just like we all are. It hasn't affected my approach to how I feel the team thinks of me or how I'm going out to compete every day."

Barkley threw four interceptions in just 49 attempts as a rookie in 2013. He was displaced last season by Sanchez, who played some of his best football in place of Nick Foles. After throwing just one pass last season, Barkley is very much playing for his job.

"I'm not looking to compete for the third spot. That is what it is based off contract numbers," Barkley said. "I'm just looking to play my best. If that winds up being third, then so be it. If it ends up being the first, I'll be happy with that. I can't control how money talks. I'm just going to perform how I see fit."

Tebow remains a lightning rod, but Chip Kelly emphasized this week that he sees the former Broncos, Jets and Patriots passer as a quarterback alone, saying, "We're not looking at him at any other position."

One narrative we aren't buying? The idea of Tebow making the roster as some sort of two-point-conversion wizard. For starters, he's never proven he can play that role, while Kelly recently went out of his way to say that the league's new point-after rule "didn't entice you to go for two more, at least in my opinion."

