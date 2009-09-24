Barber's status for Cowboys' Monday night game uncertain

Published: Sep 24, 2009 at 12:56 PM

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber participated in some of practice Thursday, but his status for Monday night's game against the Carolina Panthers remains undetermined.

Barber hurt his left thigh at the end of a 35-yard run on his final carry of last weekend's 33-31 loss to the New York Giants. He said Wednesday he hopes to play, and he has participated in both practices this week.

"I can't predict it," Cowboys coach Wade Phillips said of Barber's status. "He's day by day right now, but it can be a game-time decision by the time it gets here."

Backup running backs Felix Jones and Tashard Choice received extra work in Barber's place Thursday.

