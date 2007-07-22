Barber lifts Giants to 34-28 win over Skins

Notes: Injuries: Giants CB Corey Webster (hip); Redskins LB Warrick Holdman (shoulder) and CB Ade Jimoh (concussion). ... Campbell was shaken up in the second quarter and was replaced by Mark Brunell for two plays. ... The Giants benched struggling LT Bob Whitfield and gave Grey Ruegamer his first start of the season. Ruegamer started at LG, with David Diehl moving to LT. ... New York backup QB Jared Lorenzen took his first NFL snap, converting a third-and-1 with a sneak in the second quarter. ... Redskins WR Brandon Lloyd was inactive because of bronchitis. ... KR Rock Cartwright set the Redskins season record for return yards (1,541), passing Brian Mitchell's 1,478 in 1994. ... Redskins S Adam Archuleta, who voiced frustrations over playing time this week, saw his first snaps on defense in eight weeks. ... Betts was held to 92 yards, ending his streak of 100-yard games at five, which had tied a franchise record.