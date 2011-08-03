Bar where Edwards' cousins arrested says WR involved in fight

Braylon Edwards might have been more involved in a Birmingham, Mich., fight than previously believed, according to a statement released by South Bar, where two of the free-agent wide receiver's cousins are accused of stabbing two bouncers.
Edwards was at the bar during the early hours of Monday morning when an argument turned into a brawl and resulted in one bouncer being stabbed in the back with a pocket knife and another in the neck with a fork, the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday. Neither bouncer was seriously injured.
Edwards' two cousins are being charged with felonious assault in connection with the stabbings. Both men pleaded not guilty Monday.
No charges were filed against Edwards as of Wednesday morning, and the Birmingham police said they have no knowledge of the former New York Jets receiver being involved in the fight. But in a statement, obtained by the Free Press, South Bar said, "Braylon Edwards was present and involved, but it's an ongoing police investigation, so at this time, we don't have any further information."
Police Cmdr. Terry Kiernan said Wednesday that police might arrest a third person connected to the fight.
"The officers were taking the suspects into custody, and by the time they returned to the bar to get statements, everyone was gone," Kiernan said. "As time went on, we started hearing other people were involved in this."
According to the Free Press, employees of the bar said Edwards was encouraging his cousins to fight instead of trying to avoid an altercation.
This isn't the first off-the-field issue involving Edwards. Last week, he had his Ohio probation extended during an appearance in Cleveland Municipal Court because he pleaded guilty in New York to a misdemeanor DWI charge.
Edwards was serving 18 months of probation at the time of the DWI arrest. He pleaded no contest in January 2010 to a misdemeanor charge after he was accused of punching a friend of NBA star LeBron James outside a Cleveland nightclub.
Edwards, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Jets, but he isn't expected to be re-signed by the team after they gave a long-term deal to Santonio Holmes and a one-year contract to fellow free-agent receiver Plaxico Burress.
Edwards has drawn interest from the Arizona Cardinals, who are in the market for a wide receiver after watching Steve Breaston sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.