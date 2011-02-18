Banks exits hospital, can resume activity within 4 weeks

WASHINGTON -- Redskins kick returner Brandon Banks has been released from the hospital, nearly one week after a stabbing that left him with a collapsed lung.
Banks' agent, James Gould, said Friday that a tube in Banks' left lung has been removed and the lung is now inflated. Gould said Banks should be able to resume normal activities in three to four weeks.
Banks and a friend were stabbed outside of a downtown D.C. nightclub during an argument with another man early Saturday. The wound penetrated Banks' lung, requiring a longer hospital stay than initially expected.
A suspect has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Banks, 23, had an impressive 2010 season with the Redskins as an undrafted rookie out of Kansas State.
