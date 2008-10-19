Banged-up Rodgers has shouldered the load in Favre's absence

"When I originally hurt it, I just kind of wanted to get to this week, hoping that this would be a turning point for the injury," Rodgers said. "I'll be doing rehab the next few days and going home and continuing to do rehab back home, and hopefully come back next week and hopefully turn the corner on it. It was the goal to get through the pain these three weeks, and hopefully, after the bye, if it's not 100 percent, it will be close to it."