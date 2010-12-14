Banged-up Panthers lose three more players to injury

Published: Dec 14, 2010 at 08:10 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina has placed left guard Travelle Wharton, defensive end Everette Brown and linebacker Jason Williams on injured reserve, leaving the Panthers with 14 players lost to season-ending injuries.

Defensive tackle Corvey Irvin and cornerback R.J. Stanford were promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday.

Wharton has been sidelined for a month with turf toe. Brown hurt his wrist in Sunday's loss to Atlanta. Williams tore a knee ligament in practice last week.

Irvin, who was Carolina's third-round pick in 2009, spent his rookie season on injured reserve then was released in September. Stanford was a seventh-round pick this year and cut before the season.

The Panthers have also signed defensive tackle Tommie Duhart to the practice squad.

