Banged-up Panthers lose three more players to injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina has placed left guard Travelle Wharton, defensive end Everette Brown and linebacker Jason Williams on injured reserve, leaving the Panthers with 14 players lost to season-ending injuries.
Defensive tackle Corvey Irvin and cornerback R.J. Stanford were promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday.
Wharton has been sidelined for a month with turf toe. Brown hurt his wrist in Sunday's loss to Atlanta. Williams tore a knee ligament in practice last week.
Irvin, who was Carolina's third-round pick in 2009, spent his rookie season on injured reserve then was released in September. Stanford was a seventh-round pick this year and cut before the season.
