Banged-up Jets: Burress out vs. Texans, Mangold day to day

Published: Aug 12, 2011 at 05:06 AM

It's a no go for Plaxico Burress in the New York Jets' preseason opener.

Rex Ryan announced Friday that the wide receiver, recovering from an ankle injury that has hobbled him in training camp, won't play against the Texans on Monday -- and won't even fly with the team to Houston.

"They think the altitude when you fly there, that that can increase swelling," Ryan said. "We're trying to get Plaxico at 100 percent, so what we'll do is he'll come out (next) Wednesday, we assume he will be 100 percent then if we back off him completely now."

Burress told the New York Daily News that an MRI exam on Friday revealed a sprain to the ankle, which the wideout rolled while running routes last week.

Burress, who is being kept out of team drills, appeared confident in his ability to return to the field.

"If I remember correctly, last time I had a tweaked ankle in camp, I won a Super Bowl," he told the newspaper.

On Thursday, Ryan said he hoped Burress would be able to participate in "a few plays" in the preseason opener. The team's doctors nixed that plan Friday.

"I really thought we would play him," Ryan said.

Burress, who signed with the Jets on July 31 after spending 20 months in prison on a gun charge, is recovering after injuring the ankle last week while running routes with Santonio Holmes. He hasn't participated in any team drills since being in on three plays Monday.

Burress won't have to fly until the third week of the regular season, when New York is at the Oakland Raiders. After Monday, their remaining preseason games are at New Meadowlands Stadium -- including an "away" game against the Giants. The Jets then open the regular season with home games against the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"If we had to play a (regular-season) game, he would play, he would definitely play," Ryan said. "That's the way we would approach it. He wants to go, but it's, 'Let's just hold you out here,' and I think it's the smart thing to do."

Meanwhile, center Nick Mangold is day to day after suffering a stinger in practice Thursday that caused some temporary numbness in one of his arms.

"That's always a little disconcerting," he said. "It always shoots a shock to the system, but it seems to be doing better today."

Mangold could participate in individual drills, but not 11-on-11s, and it was uncertain if he'll be able to play in Houston.

"I'm feeling good," Mangold said. "It was just a stinger, nothing too crazy. They want to take precautions with it."

Mangold, who was down on both hands and knees for several minutes following a goal-line drill, was examined by the Jets' medical staff before getting up slowly and walking off the field under his own power. The neurological injury, common in football and other high-contact sports, also is called a "burner," which often involves the pinching of nerves in the neck and/or arm.

X-rays were taken on his spine and neck, and they turned out fine.

Mangold said "everything went a little shaky there" when the injury happened, and called it "just part of the game."

"It's a little odd when the trainer tells you to stay down, don't move," he said. "After that, no big deal."

Right guard Brandon Moore was moved from the physically unable to perform list to the active roster after he missed the start of training camp while recovering from offseason hip surgery.

Moore, the second-longest tenured member of the Jets, had surgery on his hip in February. He'll be limited to individual drills and isn't expected to play against the Texans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

