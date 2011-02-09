Banged-up center Birk tells Ravens he plans to return

Published: Feb 09, 2011 at 01:01 AM

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Birk, who had to have one of his knees drained every week this past season, told coach John Harbaugh this week that he plans to return next season, The Baltimore Sun reported.

"I told them I would be good to go," Birk told the newspaper after a month of uncertainty about his future plans.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection has not missed a game during his two seasons in Baltimore despite battling knee, neck and elbow injuries. He has a year remaining on his contract.

"The older you get, the more beat up you get," Birk said. "When you have injuries, it's hard to remember what it's like when you feel good. It's part of the deal. It's what you signed up for. The older you get, the more you have to embrace that part of the challenge. Otherwise, it comes to the point where you say you can't do it anymore."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers rookie QB Trey Lance to make first start vs. Cardinals; Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) out 

Trey Lance's number is being called. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo will not be available for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals because of a lingering calf injury.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) questionable to play vs. Steelers

Teddy Bridgewater participated in Broncos practice for the second straight day on Friday, this time as a full participant. If he clears the final step of concussion protocol Saturday, he should start vs. Pittsburgh.
news

A NFL Brasil está no YouTube!

Inscreva-se no canal da NFL Brasil e ajude o futebol americano a crescer ainda mais no país!
news

Julio Jones (hamstring) out for Titans; A.J. Brown to play vs. Jags

The Titans will get one of their two big-name wide receivers back for their Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars. Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that A.J. Brown would play Sunday, but Julio Jones remains out.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW