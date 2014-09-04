Around the NFL

Banged-up Cam Newton says he's 'on pace' to start

Published: Sep 04, 2014 at 08:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Cam Newton watch continues.

After missing Wednesday's practice with rib soreness, the Carolina Panthers quarterback was limited during Thursday's session and didn't throw a pass during the portion of practice open to the media.

Newton told reporters that he wasn't full-go but remains "on pace" to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach Ron Rivera subsequently called his starting passer a game-time decision, saying: "Cam wants to play, but we have to be smart. ... This is a marathon, not a sprint."

The fourth-year passer has never missed an NFL start but acknowledged that he won't put his team at risk by playing before he's ready. We might not have our answer until shortly before Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff.

Following offseason ankle surgery, Newton wasn't the same passer during the preseason, showing limited mobility behind an offensive line with new starters at four different positions.

It's a positive sign that Newton took the field Thursday, but after what we saw from Gerald McCoy and the Bucs' defensive line this August, a less-than-healthy Newton is a pressing concern for last year's NFC South upstarts.

UPDATE: NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported that Newton was throwing passes at Friday's practice.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" predicts our Super Bowl champions and the major winners of the regular-season awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell non-committal on DC Ed Donatell's status

Three days removed from the Vikings' 31-24 wild-card loss to the New York Giants, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell was non-committal regarding Ed Donatell's future as he maneuvered around questions regarding his DC's future.

news

Brandon Staley explains Chargers' offensive staff changes: 'There's a different gear we need to get to'

The Chargers' collapse on Super Wild Card Weekend forced coach Brandon Staley to make changes to his offensive staff. Staley also had questions to answer after his team blew a 27-0 lead in Jacksonville.

news

Steelers OC Matt Canada to return for 2023 NFL season

Matt Canada will return as the Steelers offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

news

Cowboys to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad, plan to stick with embattled Brett Maher

After Brett Maher's bad night at the office on Monday, the Cowboys are reaching out for reinforcements at placekicker -- just in case. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round duel with the 49ers.

news

Despite Boston Scott having 10 career TDs vs. Giants, DC Martindale says the RB isn't 'a Giant killer'

Eagles' running back Boston Scott has had unprecedented success against the Giants in his career, a fact that New York defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is not discouraged by coming into Saturday's divisional round matchup.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets interviewing former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for offensive coordinator job

Former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired before the end of his first season, is interviewing with the New York Jets for their open offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team.

news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: DeAndre Hopkins' future in Arizona will be evaluated in 'coming weeks'

During Monti Ossenfort's introductory press conference Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill noted that DeAndre Hopkins' future would be top of mind once his new GM settles in.

news

Giants preparing to slow 70-sack Eagles defense in Divisional Round matchup

The Giants know their success Saturday night against the Eagles will come down to the trenches and how the offensive line holds up against the NFL's sack leaders.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on future of OC Byron Leftwich: 'There hasn't been any decision'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff has remained intact, but head coach Todd Bowles made no assurances Tuesday that things would stay that way, though, especially for OC Byron Leftwich. "No, there hasn't been any decision," Bowles answered flatly when asked about Leftwich's status.

news

Ben Johnson informs interested teams he is staying on as Lions offensive coordinator

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed interested clubs he will remain on head coach Dan Campbell's squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE