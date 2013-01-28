Baltimore Ravens traveled bumpy road to reach Super Bowl

"There's always a bad stretch, maybe two or three bad stretches," he said. "That's part of the deal. That's the part of the journey that galvanizes you as a team, that hardens you, that makes you who you are. And some teams don't deal with it that well. You know, adversity can derail them. But the teams that have the character and the wherewithal to overcome that, those are the teams that succeed and ultimately are the ones called 'champion.' "