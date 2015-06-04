Baltimore Ravens TE Dennis Pitta back at practice

Dennis Pitta returned to the practice field Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens twitter feed proclaimed with an accompanying video displaying the evidence.
Pitta, rehabbing from a surgically repaired right hip for the second time, was able to run routes and catch passes during individual drills. At one point he even executed a lay-up over the goal post, per the Baltimore Sun.
It's a good sign that Pitta is able to be on the practice field this early in the offseason, but whatever they end up getting from the tight end come the fall will be likely be a bonus.
"Dennis is out there for about half the practice and he's doing a good job, too," coach John Harbaugh said. "So, we're not counting him out at all."
The 29-year-old Pitta has played just seven games the past two seasons after signing a five-year, $32 million contract in 2013. The issue now is how badly doctors think the tight end could damage his hip again if he hits the field full-time too soon.
Pitta is a likely candidate to start the 2015 season on the PUP list as the Ravens take it slowly with the pass-catcher.
Baltimore selected tight end Maxx Williams by moving up in the second round of the draft to help solidify the position. Crockett Gilmore currently sits as in starting spot.
