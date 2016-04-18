Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens sign Trent Richardson

Published: Apr 18, 2016 at 04:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Trent Richardson is back.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they have officially signed the former Browns and Colts running back to a contract.

Richardson had an unofficial agreement in place with the Ravens hinging on the former first-round pick shedding weight and showing up to the complex in shape on Monday.

With that box checked, Richardson has a shot to revive his career after sitting out last season following a summertime release by the Raiders. Sporting an uninspiring 3.3 yards per carry over 37 starts, the former Alabama star has been a comprehensive disappointment at the NFL level.

"I've got a lot to prove to myself," Richardson said earlier this month. "It's not about everybody else this time, it's about me. I'm really giving it my all. It's enough talk. We've been doing a lot of talking. Now it's just time to put up."

Richardson joins a running back room packed with Justin Forsett, Javorius Allen, Lorenzo Taliaferro and another Browns castoff in Terrance West. T-Rich is no lock to make the team -- the farthest thing from it -- but it's a significant step for a player many considered finished at the pro level.

