Baltimore Ravens' roster shows brilliance of GM Ozzie Newsome

Cary Williams, CB (2009), Corey Graham, CB (2012): The Ravens have always had an obsession with cornerbacks. Newsome was ahead of the curve in his realization that the NFL was turning into a passing league. It didn't matter how many capable CBs were on the roster -- Ozzie always felt there was a need for at least one more. He's nailed some cornerbacks in the draft. Chris McAlister was a key member of the first Super Bowl team, while Lardarius Webb had emerged as a premier talent before suffering a season-ending injury in October. Vince Newsome (no relation to Ozzie), who heads the Ravens' pro personnel department, deserves a lot of credit for the free-agent additions of two talented cornerbacks. Williams and Graham have both played outstanding football during this Super Bowl run. They are physical at the line of scrimmage and also make impact plays when the ball is in the air.