Baltimore Ravens put Michael Campanaro on PUP list

The 2014 seventh-round draft pick is still dealing with the effects of a toe sprain sustained in late May.
"It's not a serious injury, but it's a nuisance for sure," coach John Harbaugh said last month. "He was practicing very well."
When healthy, Campanaro offers an intriguing skill set as a wideout with the elusive run-after-catch ability of a punt returner.
Health is no small caveat, however. In addition to the toe sprain, the former Wake Forest star has missed time with calf, quadriceps, back and hamstring injuries.
He's managed just 17 touches for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 11 career games.
To provide depth with Campanaro sidelined, the Ravenssigned peripatetic former Colts wide receiver Griff Whalen.
Whalen is no lock to crack a wide receiver rotation that features Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman and 2016 fourth-round pick Chris Moore.
Other notable players who will open camp on PUP list:
- Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Friday that Deone Buccannon (ankle) will start camp on PUP but is ahead of schedule. He is still hopeful that the linebacker will be ready Week 1. Buccannon underwent ankle surgery in May to fix a "lingering" issue.
- Jaguars place cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (core) and Aaron Colvin (foot) on active/PUP list, the team announced.
- The Cowboys have placed defensive tackle Richard Ash on active/PUP and linebacker Justin Durant on active/NFI. The team just signed Durant on Thursday.