Baltimore Ravens players happily spread the gospel of Ray Lewis

It might sound sappy to you. It might sound overstated. You might be bored, maybe even annoyed, by a month that has put Lewis in a light that makes him seem more divine than human. You might want more scrutiny on his alleged presence at a double murder in 2000; more focus on his alleged attainment of deer antler spray, which contains substances banned by the NFL, to help his recovery from a torn triceps that sidelined him for 10 games this season.