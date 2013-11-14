Baltimore Ravens players greet soldiers returning from overseas

Published: Nov 14, 2013

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • University of Montreal neuropsychologist Dave Ellemberg, who is leading a cause for zero tolerance for violence in Quebec sports, including youth football, the Montreal Gazette reported.
  • Chicago Grid looked at two start-up businesses in the Chicago area that are trying to create devices to better diagnose concussions.
  • Warrior Transition Battalion servicemembers in the Washington, D.C., area will play former members of the Washington Redskins in the Wounded Warrior Amputee-Redskins Alumni Flag Football Challenge on Saturday in Arlington, Va., Belvior Eagle reported.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

