Baltimore Ravens players greet soldiers returning from overseas

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Russell Street Report showed how some Baltimore Ravens welcomed home soldiers at the Baltimore Washington International Airport.
- The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review profiled former Pittsburgh Steelers lineman John Banaszak, who is now an assistant coach at Robert Morris University and will take over as head coach next season.
- USA Today's Christine Brennan wrote that memories of hits to the head are worrying a number of former NFL players.
- University of Montreal neuropsychologist Dave Ellemberg, who is leading a cause for zero tolerance for violence in Quebec sports, including youth football, the Montreal Gazette reported.
- WKYC-TV in Cleveland reported on the Cleveland Clinic's new agreement with the NFLPA to help former players.
- Chicago Grid looked at two start-up businesses in the Chicago area that are trying to create devices to better diagnose concussions.
- U.S. News and World Report examined depression among youth football players and looked at guidelines for such cases by the National Athletic Trainers Association.
- Warrior Transition Battalion servicemembers in the Washington, D.C., area will play former members of the Washington Redskins in the Wounded Warrior Amputee-Redskins Alumni Flag Football Challenge on Saturday in Arlington, Va., Belvior Eagle reported.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor