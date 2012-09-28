Baltimore Ravens must address defensive issues; 10 thoughts

Baltimore and Pittsburgh have long been known for speed on defense, but suddenly these two AFC North archrivals are both too slow and have trouble generating consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. There's just no replacing Terrell Suggs this season. Even if he does become the first player to ever return from an Achilles tendon tear in the same year, he won't be the same guy he was in 2011, when he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The Ravens' cornerbacks are now the strength of this defense; Lardarius Webb, Cary Williams and Jimmy Smith are solid press corners, as well as playmakers. (Williams' pick six near the end of the third quarter ended up being the difference in Thursday night's contest.) But if the Ravens can't produce pressure, they'll be forced to take the Packers/Patriots path of last season, trying to win games with offense. And when that offense doesn't put away teams -- like Thursday night -- the Ravens will be in for a hard-fought contest.