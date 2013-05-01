Baltimore Ravens: Most underrated, overrated players of all time

Dennis Pitta -- TE, 2010-present

The fact that Dennis Pitta is on the "NFL Top 100" is an abomination. Pitta is solid young player with tremendous potential, but he hasn't done nearly enough to be considered a top-100 player. The biggest game of his career came in Week 15 against Denver when the Ravens got crushed 34-17. This was Pitta's only game in which he had more than 100 yards and more than one touchdown. Both of his touchdowns and 91 of his yards came on two big plays when the game was already out of reach. Other than that game, Pitta was a marginal player in 2012.