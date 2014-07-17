Baltimore Ravens launch school math program based on salary cap

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- BaltimoreRavens.com reported on the Ravens' plan to help high school students advance in math by using the salary cap.
- Colts.com reported on how the Indianapolis Colts are distributing backpacks for foster kids who are students in Kokomo, Indiana.
- The Skokie (Ill.) Review looked at how area schools are not using the imPACT concussion test uniformly.
- WRAL-TV in Raleigh, N.C., investigated high school football helmets in its community based on the Virginia Tech STAR tests.
- Frost Illustrated, an African-American newspaper in Fort Wayne, Ind., looked at the issues involving concussions among black athletes.
- Southwest Michigan's Second Wave reported on helmet sensors that are being developed at Western Michigan University.
- US News and World Report wrote about a British study published this week that said even a mild concussion can cause thinking and memory problems.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor