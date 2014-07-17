Baltimore Ravens launch school math program based on salary cap

Published: Jul 17, 2014 at 06:20 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Frost Illustrated, an African-American newspaper in Fort Wayne, Ind., looked at the issues involving concussions among black athletes.
  • CBC reported on a Canadian study that said post-concussion symptoms could be a predicator of PTSD.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Browns downgrade DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) to out versus Falcons

The Browns star pass rusher has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game versus the Falcons, the team announced Saturday. Garrett (shoulder, biceps) was initially listed as questionable for the game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Trevor Lawrence validating hype in Doug Pederson's system; third year's a charm for Jeff Okudah

After a difficult rookie season, Trevor Lawrence is realizing his immense potential in Year 2. Bucky Brooks says it's all about "the three Ps." Plus, a former top-three pick suddenly living up to the hype and a 10th-year vet who has completely transformed himself.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE