Baltimore Ravens invited Ray Rice to speak to rookies

It's been more than two years since Ray Rice's domestic violence issues abruptly halted his NFL career.
On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens invited their former running back to speak to their first-year players about the life lessons he has encountered during his time as a player.
"Our 27 sessions to our rookies through our player engagement program review and teach life management and life lessons," the Ravens wrote in a statement. "Rice, who played for the Ravens from 2008-2014, delivered an important message that included his story, both the good and the bad. He clearly had the attention of our rookies."
Rice has not played in the NFL for more than two years after he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL and released by the Ravens in September 2014 after a video emerged of Rice punching his now-wife in an Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino elevator. Initially, Rice was suspended two games by the league for violating the league's personal conduct policy after his February 2013 arrest on a simple assault charges.
Rice appealed the suspension and was eventually reinstated by the NFL in November 2014. However, the free agent hasn't played in the NFL since 2013.