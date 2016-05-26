Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens invited Ray Rice to speak to rookies

Published: May 26, 2016 at 10:05 AM

It's been more than two years since Ray Rice's domestic violence issues abruptly halted his NFL career.

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens invited their former running back to speak to their first-year players about the life lessons he has encountered during his time as a player.

"Our 27 sessions to our rookies through our player engagement program review and teach life management and life lessons," the Ravens wrote in a statement. "Rice, who played for the Ravens from 2008-2014, delivered an important message that included his story, both the good and the bad. He clearly had the attention of our rookies."

Rice has not played in the NFL for more than two years after he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL and released by the Ravens in September 2014 after a video emerged of Rice punching his now-wife in an Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino elevator. Initially, Rice was suspended two games by the league for violating the league's personal conduct policy after his February 2013 arrest on a simple assault charges.

Rice appealed the suspension and was eventually reinstated by the NFL in November 2014. However, the free agent hasn't played in the NFL since 2013.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 13

﻿Eddie Goldman﻿ is finally on his way back to the field for the Chicago Bears. The team officially announced Friday that Goldman has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Jaguars' Urban Meyer on CB C.J. Henderson: 'He's doing good. He's been fighting'

Jaguars CB ﻿C.J. Henderson﻿ is getting back into the flow after missing the early portion of training camp.
news

Dwayne Haskins performs like a 'jazz player' in bid to earn Steelers' No. 2 QB job

﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿' bid to put heat on Mason ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ for the Steelers' No. 2 QB gig gained gravitas Thursday night. 
news

Cam Newton jokes Chase Young is 'smaller than I thought' after taking big hit

Chase Young played just 11 snaps in Thursday night's preseason game against the Patriots. In that brief time, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year made his presence felt. Forcefully.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin glad to see LB Devin Bush (ACL) get his 'feet wet' in preseason action

Steelers LB Devin Bush saw action in Thursday night's 24-16 win over the Eagles, the first time he's been in a game since tearing his ACL in Oct. 2020.
news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles WR Quez Watkins: 'That guy is not a secret anymore'

A 2020 sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss, Quez Watkins played in 13 games as a rookie, compiling just seven catches for 106 yards and a TD. Thursday night, he scored a 79-yard touchdown and came close to another long score.
news

Belichick: Mac Jones exhibits 'some good things, plenty of things' to improve on in preseason debut

The numbers won't tell the story. One preseason game won't either. But Mac Jones looked like he belonged in his preseason pro debut. Cam Newton didn't look much different than he did the last time he took an NFL field.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Thursday's doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the host Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team tackled the New England Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Here's what we learned. 
news

Tra Thomas, Jon Runyan to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Offensive tackles Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas spent the better part of a decade contributing to one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. It's fitting that they would be honored for it together. The duo will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, the team announced during halftime of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
news

Jaguars trading former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars for veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Jim Irsay stresses healthy return for Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I told him I want you at 100%'

Colts owner Jim Irsay is invested in the long-term health of Carson Wentz and in the meanwhile is supremely confident in head coach Frank Reich's handling of the QB corps. 
news

Jessie Bates on contract situation with Bengals: 'I guess I haven't done enough yet' to be paid like a top safety

Safety Jessie Bates is in the midst of negotiations with the Bengals on a long-term extension, but it sounds as if the two parties aren't making much progress. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW