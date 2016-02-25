Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens in discussions with Trent Richardson

Published: Feb 25, 2016 at 06:22 AM

Back from the dead, ladies and gentlemen: Trent Richardson.

The Baltimore Ravens might give the running back another shot in the NFL.

"We're talking to him right now," coach John Harbaugh said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "He seems like a good guy. I've talked to him on the phone a new times. (General manager Ozzie Newsome) has all the ties from from Alabama. We'll see where it goes. It's in the works. It's possible. I don't think it's finalized yet, but it is a possibility."

The former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns didn't play a snap in 2015 after fizzling out with the Indianapolis Colts, who waived Richardson last March. The former Alabama star spent last summer with the Oakland Raiders, but he showed up overweight and looked awful on the field before he was released in August.

One of the biggest draft busts of our age, Richardson was shipped from Cleveland to Indianapolis for a first-round pick in 2013. The Colts marketed him as their missing Super Bowl piece, but T-Rich ran for just 977 yards at a ghastly 3.1 yards per rush over two seasons.

His track record makes it clear that Richardson is a stretch to makes Baltimore's final roster -- if he even gets a contract. With Justin Forsett, Buck Allen and Lorenzo Taliaferro in house -- and the draft still ahead -- Richardson would need to blow people's minds to hang around.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

