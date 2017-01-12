Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens hire Greg Roman to fix run game

Published: Jan 12, 2017 at 05:48 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Although the Baltimore Ravens opted to retain embattled offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, they are determined to fix a rushing attack that was abandoned for the majority of the 2016 season.

Former Bills and 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman has agreed to terms with the Ravens to be the team's senior offensive assistant/tight ends coach, the club announced.

It's an interesting move by the Ravens. Buffalo's league-leading ground attack didn't hit its stride this season until Anthony Lynn replaced Roman as the play-caller in Week 3. On the other hand, Roman oversaw one of the NFL's most prolific attacks in San Francisco, finishing in the top 10 in attempts and yards all four seasons as 49ers coordinator.

Coach John Harbaugh insists a balanced offense is a priority in 2017.

"Marty believes in running the football, and I believe in running the football," Harbaugh said last week. "We have not run the football well enough or enough, really, for the last two years. That has to change."

The first step is importing Roman to redesign the blocking and running scheme. The next step is to add a playmaker with the speed and elusiveness to complement Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon.

