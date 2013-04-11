Baltimore Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome making all the right moves

The reason the Ravens are a contender every year is that they back up a great coaching staff with the best front office in the NFL. Ozzie Newsome is the best general manager in football. He's been doing it at a high level for a long time, building teams that produce double-digit win totals, make the playoffs and compete for the Super Bowl, year after year. Newsome believes in building through the draft and supplementing via free agency. It's clearly a philosophy that works. And Newsome also believes in surrounding himself with bright people and creating dialogue. Eric DeCosta has been Newsome's right-hand man for years, formerly as the stellar head of college scouting and now as the powerful assistant general manager. They work incredibly well together, forming the best 1-2 front office punch in the NFL, and bright football people/scouts want to work for them. Many teams crave a chance to make DeCosta their general manager, but he has legit power with Newsome, and owner Steve Bisciotti makes sure he's happy. Speaking of Bisciotti, he is fantastic. He's created a stable environment that's conducive to success.