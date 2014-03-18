Baltimore Ravens' draft needs: The Joe Flacco factor looms large

This roster has seen a lot of turnover over the past two offseasons, but I believe the Ravens will enter this draft with a simple thought in mind: getting Joe Flacco back on track. Year 1 of Flacco's $120 million contract certainly didn't go as planned, as the signal-caller posted a career low in quarterback rating (73.1) and a career high in interceptions (22). Baltimore needs the guy who led this franchise to its second Lombardi Trophy with an 11:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the 2012 playoffs. Additionally, the Ravens will look to shore up a few holes on the defensive side of the ball.