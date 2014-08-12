Baltimore Ravens DBs worry about NFL's crackdown on contact

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Baltimore Sun reported that the Baltimore Ravens face "a big adjustment" to adapt to the NFL's focus on contact by defensive players.
- The Daily Oklahoman reported that the state's high schools could see limits on full-contact practices by the 2015 season.
- NFL.com reported that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick was suspended for four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.
- WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tenn., reported on an area high school that is using Riddell's latest high tech helmets to detect head injuries.
- WILX-TV in central Michigan looked at how the Michigan State High School Athletic Association is handling concussions this season.
- Medical Xpress announced a study by a University of Kentucky research team that discovered differences in the way teens experience concussions.
- The Bellingham Herald wrote, in an editorial, that reminded parents to help their children be aware of concussions during fall sports.
- The Glen Falls (N.Y.) Post-Star reported on a concussion program that focuses on youth sports in its area.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor