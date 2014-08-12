Baltimore Ravens DBs worry about NFL's crackdown on contact

Published: Aug 12, 2014 at 04:25 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Medical Xpress announced a study by a University of Kentucky research team that discovered differences in the way teens experience concussions.
  • The Bellingham Herald wrote, in an editorial, that reminded parents to help their children be aware of concussions during fall sports.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 17 NFL game picks: Chiefs best Bengals for 9th straight win; Cowboys hand Cards 4th straight loss

Will the Bengals snap the Chiefs' win streak? Can the Cardinals stop their skid against the Cowboys? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 17.
news

RB Index, Week 17: Leonard Fournette, Sony Michel among 5 running backs who deserve new contracts

Maurice Jones-Drew lists five running backs who've earned new contracts with their efforts this season. Plus, Sony Michel cracks his updated ranking of the NFL's top 15 RBs heading into Week 17.
news

NFL teams to observe moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

Week 17 games will begin with a moment of silence for the late John Madden. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says 'all signs' point to 'MNF' being his last regular-season home game

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW