Baltimore Ravens' blueprint provides four keys for NFL copycats

When I look at the Ravens' season, it's clear to me that their Super Bowl run was powered by this philosophy, along with the development of emerging franchise quarterback Joe Flacco. The MVP of the title game was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft to give the team a young franchise-caliber signal-caller, and the Ravens patiently developed Flacco while putting him in an environment to succeed from the outset. Initially, the conservative game plans they used earned Flacco the dreaded label of "game manager" from critics (including yours truly). Since then, however, the previously defense-first Ravens have seamlessly become a team fueled by an explosive offense and led by a fearless gunslinger in Flacco. Though this wasn't evident all the way through an uneven 2012 regular season, it certainly was during the Ravens' spectacular playoff run.