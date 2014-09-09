Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens attempting to trade Arthur Brown

Published: Sep 09, 2014 at 05:31 AM

The Baltimore Ravens have placed 2013 second-round pick Arthur Brown on the trade block.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Ravens are open to trading the linebacker, according to a source informed of the situation. They have yet to begin a dialogue with any teams.

Brown has clearly fallen out of favor with the Ravens coaching staff. The former Kansas State star lost his starting job to rookie C.J. Mosley this summer and didn't get on the field in Sunday's narrow loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brown appeared in 14 games as a rookie but was on the field for just 211 snaps, according to ProFootballFocus.com. He finished with 15 tackles, half a sack and one forced fumble.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome has been rightly lauded for personnel victories through the years, but putting the 56th overall pick on the market 17 months after he was drafted counts as a swing and miss. We'll see what kind of value the Ravens might fetch for a young player with little on his professional résumé.

