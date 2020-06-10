Baker: Plan for full HOF ceremony, but contingencies in place

Around the NFL

Much like the entire NFL season, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is planning for the HOF Game and ceremony to move forward as scheduled.

Hall of Fame president David Baker joined Good Morning Football on Wednesday and said that there are several contingencies in place in case those plans get altered and the game (Aug. 6) or enshrinement (Aug. 8) cannot take place.

"Our plan right now is to go forward as if we're going to have a full ceremony ... just like we normally would," Baker said. "But we also have really five contingency plans that stretch from delaying it for a couple weeks to going all the way to next year. We have had to run financial analysis on that and we have like 17 different partners -- including the NFL Network, ESPN and NBC -- and so we've had to work it through with those partners. Kind of like the game itself, we have a game plan. We're preparing to move forward. But we're also ready, if we have to call an audible, to go to any contingency."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame reopened Wednesday, after being closed for the first time in its history for the past three months. Baker noted that there is no certainty when it comes to the future, given the unknown nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was very encouraged by, when all this came down, I think it was March 11, which was a Wednesday night -- March Madness was canceled by the NCAA, NASCAR canceled its series, Spring Training was canceled, the NBA suspended its season. As it turns out, about 36 hours later, at 9 o'clock on Friday morning, our tickets for the Hall of Fame Game, between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cowboys, went on sale. I (was) a little concerned about that in that environment, but I want to tell you that it sold out in 22 minutes. The enshrinement is almost sold out. So, we've got the luxury of not worry about having to sell tickets, but we want to see what happens. We're all prayin', not only for the Hall of Fame Game but for the season, because we may know more 30 days from now than we do now. We certainly know more now than we did 30 days ago. But we're going to be ready for whatever comes."

The Steelers and Cowboys are slated to meet in the preseason Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

Five modern-era players (Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu), two coaches (Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson) and three contributors (Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young) are set to be enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Ten senior selections (Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle) are scheduled to be enshrined in a separate ceremony on Friday, Sept. 18 as part of the once-in-a-lifetime Centennial Celebration in honor of the NFL's 100th year.

Related Content

Bruce Arians pondering whether to keep a QB away from facility
news

Bruce Arians pondering whether to keep a QB away from facility

There are three quarterbacks on the Buccaneers roster. In light of the coronavirus, coach Bruce Arians said he's considering keeping the last one on the depth chart out of the QB room.
Bradley Chubb: Rehabbing 'weird' in near-empty Broncos facility
news

Bradley Chubb: Rehabbing 'weird' in near-empty Broncos facility

Denver pass rusher Bradley Chubb, rehabbing a torn ACL, said his experience in a mostly empty facility these past few weeks has been somewhat eerie. 
Falcons OC expects to 'see a jump' in Calvin Ridley's game in 2020
news

Falcons OC expects to 'see a jump' in Calvin Ridley's game in 2020

The Falcons wideout has proven to be a dangerous second fiddle to Julio Jones through two years. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter believes Ridley can soar even higher in Year 3. 
Robert Griffin III aims to become a starting quarterback again
news

Robert Griffin III aims to become a starting quarterback again

Robert Griffin III aspires to be a starting quarterback in the NFL again one day, and after mentoring Lamar Jackson in Baltimore the last two years, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year is setting goals for a great comeback. 
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn on the field during warm ups prior to an NFL football against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Anthony Lynn returns to work at Chargers' facility

Sporting a fashionable powder blue mask dotted with sunshine gold lightning bolts, Anthony Lynn became the latest head coach to return to his team facility. 
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Von Miller pens essay for TIME on social injustice: 'Say their names'

Denver Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller took some time recently to pen an essay for TIME Magazine and share his perspective on the ongoing movement to end systemic racism and police brutality.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Gronk, Bucs replace Tampa high school's football gear lost in fire

A fire at Blake High School in Tampa Bay destroyed nearly all the football team's equipment last month. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, with help from the Bucs Foundation, is stepping in to help.
Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick
news

Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said during a Tuesday morning appearance on CBS that the NFL still needs to acknowledge Colin Kaepernick.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
news

Dalvin Cook holdout would be 'virtually prohibitive' for RB 

The current CBA seriously discourages a player like Dalvin Cook from entering a holdout because it can directly affect his ability to reach unrestricted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) defends during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Panthers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Tre Boston encouraged by changed Panthers organization

The veteran safety and his Carolina teammates exercised their right to protest peacefully last week. It was a far cry from where he and his fellow Panthers found themselves in 2016.
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, NFL vice president Troy Vincent speaks to the media during an owners meetings in Key Biscayne, Fla. Vincent has sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate “live” in the NFL draft in three weeks. The Associated Press on TuesdayMarch 31, 2020, obtained the letter sent by the league's football operations chief to prospective early selections in the draft, which will be held remotely on April 23-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
news

NFL EVP Troy Vincent calls on star players to put 'words into actions'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Troy Vincent said he appreciated Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement decrying systematic oppression of black people and hopes players continue to use their voice to push the conversation.
