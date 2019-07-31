Around the NFL

Baker Mayfield unafraid in calling out Browns WRs

Published: Jul 31, 2019 at 09:46 AM

It may be Baker Mayfield's first training camp as the Browns' starting quarterback, but he's not shy in voicing his displeasure with teammates.

At a practice last weekend, Mayfield briefly yelled at his receivers for not working back to him while he was scrambling. On Wednesday, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick addressed his outburst.

"Those guys know that's a big part of our offense. And they know that," Mayfield said, via ESPN. "It's just the fact that if we get lazy and let things slide -- we need to be open to communicating right now.

"...I'm not going to be a jackass. I'm gonna talk through it. I'm gonna harp on it, then I'm going to talk to them. And like I said, we need to be on the same page."

Mayfield took over the starting job in Week 3 last season, so he went through camp as Tyrod Taylor's backup.

The Browns added Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason to a loaded wideout room that also includes Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway. Mayfield has been pleased with how he and the group have communicated so far, despite what happened.

"There's an appreciation from my end that [Beckham] has been able to come communicate and talk through things," Mayfield said. "Just being able to talk through things, and see it from their perspective and mine, is really good."

First-year head coach Freddie Kitchens, a former college quarterback at Alabama, supported Mayfield's yelling.

"I expect my quarterback to get everybody on the same page," Kitchens said. "That's what I want."

