Baker Mayfield makes Browns' choice at quarterback easy

At the same time, let's maintain perspective on a little over two quarters of regular season football. As one GM put it to me recently: "Everybody wants to jump to conclusions. Sam Darnold Week 1 plays a struggling] Detroit team and they crown him the savior. And he may well be at some point. Now [Baker Mayfield after Thursday] night after he played the [Jets defense, which isn't much better. Jimmy Garoppolo after five games last year, it was St. Jimmy. These young QBs are gonna go through adversity. They have some good games, they have some bad games. But they're not going to be putting up six touchdowns a week. Sometimes, once they start to play a little bit and defensive coordinators and people in the division, personnel-wise, see what they're doing and how to stop him, then it's on the quarterback to get through that type of stuff."