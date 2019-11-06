Baker Mayfield isn't alone in blame; two sleeper wide receivers

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts: With Frank Reich stating Wednesday that he doesn't expect to have T.Y. Hilton available against the Dolphins, Pascal has another opportunity to flourish on Sunday. Pro Football Focus credits Pascal with a staggering 141.0 passer rating when targeted this season. Of the 24 passes thrown his way, Pascal has caught 19, earning a first down on 14 and scoring four touchdowns. That kind of first-down and touchdown creation is a good indicator of play-calling/quarterbacking trust in the third-year receiver out of Old Dominion. Here's what sticks out to me about Pascal: Receivers who boast averages near his 16.9 yards per reception (with 5.3 coming after the catch) typically experience more defenders coming within 5 feet of them in the second half. Pascal has the opposite phenomenon occur -- and this includes when Hilton is not there. Pascal is able to get away from defenders more as the game progress. Usually route-runners like Pascal show a lower reception average in the second half, as well. But Pascal's 21.2-yard average after the break is higher than his first-half figure of 13.0 -- though three of his four TDs have come in the first half. Bottom line: If you're looking for an upside play in fantasy this week, Pascal has plenty to offer, going up against Miami's Xavien Howard-less secondary.