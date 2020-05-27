Around the NFL

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 01:48 PM

Mayfield: Browns' time 'to do our thing instead of talking about it'

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Baker Mayfield spoke for the first time this offseason Wednesday, and it wasn't by mistake.

Mayfield has intentionally remained quiet in the months following the most disappointing Browns season in over a decade. None of these Browns are prancing about and asking for attention during this offseason, an approach that would've been likely even if the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic didn't happen.

They're still busy getting the bitter taste of humble pie out of their mouths.

"Everybody that has been interviewed on our team has kind of hit the nail on the head over and over about, it's time to work," Mayfield told reporters Wednesday. "It's time to do our thing instead of talking about it.

"I guess this is the first media thing I've done just because there's no need to be talking about it, it's just time to go do it. And right now it's kind of moving in silence, which is fine with me. That's how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage, so I'm happy to get back to those roots, and like I said earlier, get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals for when the season comes around."

About this time last year, all the Browns did was talk. There was Mayfield's interview with ESPN, including accompanying photos of the quarterback leading a pack of dogs on leashes, and his photoshoot with a tiger. There was Damarious Randall's bold proclamation that those Browns were good enough to go from just talking playoffs to talking Super Bowl. There was even the receiving duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated, which proclaimed the Browns were "back".

The Browns' media day meetings featured visits from all three major networks carrying NFL football, with each outlet occupying space in or near the team's Berea headquarters for production shoots and the like. It was a media madhouse for a team that typically doesn't get visited by more than one of the outlets, let alone three. A lot of what was shot by the in-house media team on that day was never used (or at least used often), as the team fell incredibly short of its expectations. Visions of touchdown dances and euphoric seas of orange and brown never came to life.

In a few short months, the Browns went from lovable losers to a promising bunch to a team about which most of the country was tired of hearing. When they faltered, the rest of the league reveled in their failure. The Browns had no one but themselves to blame for the negative noise, either -- they'd repeatedly asked for the attention.

They're doing the opposite this time around, focusing instead on installing and learning new coach Kevin Stefanski's offense (under the direction of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt), getting healthy and preparing to take a measured, consistent and hopefully productive approach to the 2020 season. Some analysts have wisely pointed out that folks shouldn't forget about the Browns just because they went down in a ball of flames last season; they're still just as talented, if not more. It's just they aren't leading the A block of programming on major sports networks this time around.

It sounds as if Mayfield, the quarterback whose confidence sometimes borders on cocky, prefers to stay out of the spotlight. He has a new reason to believe doubters again exist. He needn't look further than the Browns' schedule -- and to their division rivals in Maryland.

Related Content

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Aaron Jones aims to be 'Packer for life' entering contract year

The Green Bay Packers have a decision to make on RB Aaron Jones. With his rookie deal set to expire after 2020, the rising star said he "would love to be a lifelong Packer."
Referee Craig Wrolstad, center, looks at a monitor during an official review of a play in the first half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
news

Sky judge proposals withdrawn ahead of league meeting

Both "sky judge" proposals are being withdrawn prior to Thursday's virtual meeting on rule changes, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/NFL)
news

McCarthy: Dak Prescott has been in contact despite 'business situation'

With new coach Mike McCarthy comes a new offense. That makes Dak Prescott's contract situation an even more pressing issue for the Cowboys. McCarthy said he has been in contact with Prescott, however.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt rushes in to apply pressure in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 51-31. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Texans DE J.J. Watt not currently seeking contract extension

J.J. Watt currently has two years left on his contract, but no guaranteed money. That situation, however, does not mean the Texans star defender is looking for a new deal.
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst (74) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Jets 42-21. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Roundup: Saints agree to terms with veteran OL James Hurst

The Saints added some depth to their offensive line. Former Ravens swing lineman James Hurst has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with New Orleans. He will miss the first four games of 2020 because of a suspension.
Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down
news

Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down

The onside kick alternative, which will be voted on Thursday, has been modified again. Tom Pelissero reports the attempt can only be exercised in regulation, not overtime, and the down would be untimed.
Lions planning to move CB Jamal Agnew to receiver
news

Lions planning to move CB Jamal Agnew to receiver

For his career, Agnew, a former All-Pro returner, has three receptions for 16 yards and four carries for 35 yards on 29 total snaps.
Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh

After nearly a full season and an offseason -- albeit an unusual one -- with the Steelers coaching staff, Fitzpatrick believes he can play an even bigger role in 2020. 
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake prepares for workhorse RB role in 2020
news

Cardinals' Kenyan Drake prepares for workhorse RB role in 2020

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake had a breakout second half of the 2019 season after a trade from Miami, but the 26-year-old is primed for a bigger year in his first full season in Arizona.
Jay Gruden knows it's his job to 'mesh' with Gardner Minshew
news

Jay Gruden knows it's his job to 'mesh' with Gardner Minshew

New Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden knows "it's my job to make it mesh" with Gardner Minshew. 
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to pass on the run during an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Flacco aims to help Jets, be someone 'Sam can lean on'

Joe Flacco says he won't be ready for start of season, but hopes to "find my way back into the league" with Jets
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL