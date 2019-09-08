Baker Mayfield, Browns struck by harsh reality in blowout loss

"It is extremely difficult," said Mayfield, who completed 25 of 38 passes for 285 yards and one touchdown. "Any time you get something going, you shoot yourself in the foot. That was our big problem today: not being able to build positive plays. Like I preached last week, we are trying to eliminate the negative ones. That is exactly opposite of what we did today, and that falls back on me. We are going to look at the tape and like Freddie said, evaluate the problem. I think we know it is within ourselves."