Around the NFL

Baker Mayfield: Browns' 4-2 record 'has never felt so much like 0-6 before'

Published: Oct 22, 2020 at 08:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns sit at 4-2, in the hunt to break an 18-year playoff drought, the longest current famine in the NFL.

Despite the positives that got the Browns to a winning record for the first time since 2014, dark clouds continue to hover over Cleveland after a Week 6 38-7 beatdown by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Yeah, I'd say the feeling throughout the building after that loss, 4-2 has never felt so much like 0-6 before,'' quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ said Wednesday, via The Cleveland Plain Dealer. "That's because we have very high expectations for ourselves. We're eager to get back to work and to get out there and fix the problems that we know are within our own control."

Sure, the Browns might now be good enough to beat the bottom dwellers of the NFL, but against good teams, like division rivals Baltimore and Pittsburgh, they get blown out of the water.

"I'm pissed," star receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ told reporters Wednesday. "And at this point, I don't really care to keep trying to make myself look like a good guy to the world and all that (expletive). ... Tired of losing. Tired of losing to good teams."

The Browns have played three opponents with a winning record, Baltimore, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. They're 1-2 in those games, getting blown out in each loss. The three other victories came against teams with a combined record of 4-13-1 (Cincinnati, Washington, Dallas).

Despite a winning record, the Browns have a -24-point differential, 23rd in the NFL. For comparison, that puts them between the 1-4 L.A. Chargers (-15 point differential) and the 1-4-1 Bengals (-28). The Browns are the ninth team in NFL history with a win percent above .500 and a point differential of -24 or worse through the first six games of a season.

Mayfield, who was dealing with a rib injury, played poorly versus Pittsburgh, taking four sacks, throwing two ghastly picks, and generating just 119 yards with one TD before being benched for the final period of the blowout.

"I have to have a short memory playing quarterback,'' he said. "That's for the good and the bad but especially the bad. Getting back to the basics, finding completions. It's tough when you're in a momentum swing like that to get back on track, but at this position, you have to be able to do that. It is about finding completions and getting back to basics."

The Browns have the talent to compete in the AFC if they get better play from the QB position.

The fact that Cleveland is disappointed while sitting at 4-2 is a good sign that perhaps the same old issues that have plagued the organization won't continue to haunt. The expectations are raised. Now the quarterback must meet them.

Related Content

news

Jarvis Landry reveals he's been playing through broken rib since Week 5

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry revealed that he's been playing through a broken rib injury since Week 5.
news

Tyrod Taylor medically cleared following punctured lung

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been medically cleared from his punctured lung, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Keep up with all of Thursday's injury and roster moves, including the Jaguars removing 11 players from the team's reserve/COVID list.
news

Baltimore Ravens plan to sign WR Dez Bryant to practice squad 

The Baltimore Ravens plan to sign veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad if his pending workout goes well and he passes his physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Minnesota Vikings trade DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore Ravens

The already vaunted Ravens defense have added another big piece to the puzzle, acquiring Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue﻿ in a shocking midseason trade, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Robert Woods not fretting lack of usage in Rams' offense: 'Whatever it takes to win'

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay and OC Kevin O'Connell have shifted the Rams' offense from a pass-first approach to a ground-heavy plan to open 2020.  Wide receiver Robert Woods, whose numbers have been down this season, isn't fretting not seeing as many targets, as long as the Rams find Ws. 
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock embracing 'Darth Vader' role in Week 7 clash vs. Chiefs

﻿Drew Lock﻿ grew up in Missouri as a Kansas City Chiefs fan, with a family that would spend some Sundays at Arrowhead Stadium rooting for their favorite team. Sunday, when Denver hosts K.C. for an AFC West matchup, Lock's family members will trade their red gear for Broncos orange to support the QB.
news

Eagles TE Zach Ertz (ankle) placed on IR, expected to miss 4-6 weeks 

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who sustained a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 6 loss to the Ravens, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football on Thursday.
news

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: No one way to fix fumbling problems 

The 38-10 blowout loss to Arizona on Monday night wasn't solely on Ezekiel Elliott, but the running back's two lost fumbles changed the complexion of the contest, as the Cardinals turned those turnovers into two TDs. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick on benching in favor of Tua Tagovailoa: 'It was heartbreaking for me'

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been benched plenty of times over his 16-year career. This week's demotion with the Dolphins in favor of Tua Tagovailoa felt different. The 37-year-old QB said he was "shocked" by the news. 
news

Raiders place RT Trent Brown on reserve/COVID-19 list, send all 5 starting OL home

Add the Raiders to the list of teams forced to make adjustments due to the ongoing pandemic. Las Vegas placed offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL