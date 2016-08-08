Around the NFL

Baker: Josh Norman brings 'nasty attitude' to Redskins

Published: Aug 08, 2016 at 06:00 AM

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Washington Redskins' defensive line is champing at the bit to get to opposing quarterbacks, and the acquisition of All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman should only help that cause.

Around The NFL caught up with Redskins defensive lineman Chris Baker after Monday's walkthrough and his anticipation to showcase the improved defense was evident.

"We got a little bit more nasty," Baker told Around The NFL. "(Josh Norman) brings a nasty attitude towards our defense and it's really helped out Bashaud Breeland. I haven't seen him look this good."

Washington's defense ranked 28th in total defense in 2015. The leaky defensive unit allowed 380 yards per game, including 258 passing yards per contest. Yet the team still managed to win the NFC East.

With all the changes that took place this offseason in the division, the Redskins' D understands it should improve on last year's performance.

Baker is optimistic the defense won't remain the Redskins' crutch, noting Norman's addition as a major boost for the entire defensive unit, including the defensive line.

"It's gonna help (the defensive line) out a lot. People are gonna have to look away from Josh because they're going to be scared to throw to him and try to go to the other side with Breeland, and he's just as good," Baker explained. "That should give us another second, maybe two to get after the quarterbacks and hopefully we can rack up a lot more sacks this year."

A second or two is vital for a team that was positioned No. 14 in sacks last year with 38.

Baker admitted he has a goal of "at least" 10 sacks this season. The seventh-year defensive end had six in 2015.

If a little bit of nasty is the jolt Washington's subpar defense needs to improve, the Redskins should like their chances in the NFC East.

